Lionel Messi could get a new teammate as a USMNT international confirms Inter Miami’s interest

After winning the MLS Cup title for the first time in their history, Inter Miami are working to continue reinforcing the team to keep giving Lionel Messi chances to continue writing history with the franchise. In that sense, a USMNT attacking midfielder confirmed that the Herons showed interest in him during the transfer market.

Reports indicated that Inter Miami had shown interest in Matko Miljevic, but it was the former CF Montreal and USMNT midfielder himself who recently confirmed the Florida club’s interest in an interview with ESPN.

“Right on the 31st of December or January 1st, a person called me and told me that the possibility was there, that they wanted me, but I’m going to be very careful because I don’t think there is a formal offer, but rather inquiries. They told me that in these days they were going to send an offer to the club, but I won’t speak there, although the interest reached me,” Miljevic noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the competition Inter Miami face for the attacking midfielder is difficult, as Racing Club are one of the main teams looking to sign Miljevic in this transfer window. Furthermore, although Miljevic mentioned being happy at Huracan, he recognized that it would be an important step in his career to play for a club like Racing Club.

Advertisement

“Today I owe myself to Huracan, because I still have a contract there and it was a very nice year here, where they treated me wonderfully, but a player always yearns to take positive steps forward. And I believe that today the option of Racing, which everyone knows about, would be a beautiful opportunity,” the 24-year-old player added.

Advertisement

Miljevic dreams of 2026 World Cup opportunity with USMNT

see also Great news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami reportedly reach agreement to bring back 2025 MLS champion

The former CF Montreal midfielder made his international debut in early January 2025, after Mauricio Pochettino included him in the squad for the year’s opening friendlies. In a standout debut, Miljevic recorded both a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela.

Advertisement

He followed that performance by logging minutes in a second friendly against Costa Rica. However, since those initial appearances, he has not returned to the national team setup, missing friendlies and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Despite this, the player stated that he sees himself with a chance to compete in the 2026 World Cup with the USMNT. “I see myself with a chance, and I really want to play in the World Cup. It’s the first thing any kid thinks about—playing in a World Cup—and to have the possibility of doing it with an Argentine coach in the United States, Mauricio Pochettino, especially after he has called you up and told you he’s keeping you in mind… it’s tempting,” Miljevic explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, he indicated that he views the work Pochettino is doing with the national team very positively, noting that it also represents an improvement for MLS. “I see the National Team doing very well. There is a line of young players who have been doing very good and consolidated work for years, and now the arrival of Mauricio, a year ago, I think is good for the National Team, for U.S. soccer, and for MLS,” he concluded.