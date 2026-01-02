Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing USMNT international midfielder

Lionel Messi capped off an incredible 2025 by leading Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title, and the club’s front office is already working to maintain that momentum for the 2026 season.

With the departures of icons Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to retirement, as well as the end of loans for players like Tadeo Allende and Baltasar Rodriguez, the Herons are actively scouting reinforcements.

While they have already secured Sergio Reguilon as a replacement for Alba, reports have emerged that Inter Miami are now targeting USMNT-eligible midfielder Matko Miljevic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Argentine transfer expert Cesar Luis Merlo, Inter Miami have initiated preliminary talks with Argentine club Huracan regarding the 24-year-old playmaker. While no formal offer has been submitted yet, Miljevic is reportedly a top candidate to bolster a midfield currently undergoing a significant transition.

Matko Miljevic celebrates a teammate goal. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Inter Miami are not the only ones interested in Miljevic

The Herons will face some competition for Miljevic as the Copa Sudamericana champions, Racing Club, are also reportedly interested in securing the midfielder, though Huracan has already rejected their initial offer for the player.

Advertisement

see also Great news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami reportedly reach agreement to bring back 2025 MLS champion

Furthermore, Brazil’s Cruzeiro has emerged as a potential suitor for the American midfielder and would be willing to purchase 80% of Miljevic’s rights, who reportedly views a move to the Brasileirao favorably.

Advertisement

Miljevic’s international tenure

Following several strong seasons in Argentine soccer with Newell’s Old Boys and Huracan, Miljevic earned a call-up to the USMNT under Mauricio Pochettino. The former CF Montreal midfielder made his international debut in early January 2025, when Pochettino included him in the squad for the year’s opening friendlies.

In a standout debut, Miljevic recorded both a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. He followed that performance by logging minutes in a second friendly against Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, since those initial appearances, he has not returned to the national team setup, missing both subsequent friendlies and the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Consequently, the player is seeking a move to a more competitive club environment to regain Pochettino’s attention and secure a spot in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.