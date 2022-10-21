The Argentine superstar is close to a historic mark in his career if all goes according to plan before the World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi is not only one of the greatest players, if not the greatest, of all-time, he is also a walking and living stat machine. Messi's accolades include seven Ballon d'Or’s, six European Golden Shoes, eight Pichichi’s to go along with that he is Argentina’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Messi has also become the all-time leading goal scorer of LaLiga and is the Argentine with most goals in international European competitions.

Along with all the titles Messi has won, the former Barcelona star might reach a curious stat in the World Cup in Qatar when it comes to games played. Here is the stat Messi might reach at the World Cup.

Messi’s 1,000th game could be the World Cup final in Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has currently played 988 games in his career when considering league and international competitions at club level and his 114 caps for Argentina. In order for Messi to reach 1,000 career games by the final in Qatar 2022 the following must occur:

Lionel Messi would have to play 5 of the remaining 6 games PSG has before the World Cup. It has been reported Messi will rest 1 game prior to the tournament in Qatar. Once at the World Cup if Argentina gets to the final, he will reach 1,000 career games.

Still Messi could reach 1,000 games playing in the third-place match as well, but he would need to play 5 of PSG’s games and hope for a semifinal run with Argentina.