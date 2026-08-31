Lionel Messi explains decision to retire from Argentina after 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi, one of the most influential players in the history of the Argentina national team, announced his retirement from La Albiceleste after 2026 World Cup in a statement through his social media.

What many people did not want to hear has finally happened: Lionel Messi is retiring from the Argentina national team after 2026 World Cup. The No. 10, in a heartfelt statement on his official Instagram account, revealed that the passing of his father, Jorge, was one of the main reasons behind his decision.

“After all this time since the final, and after thinking about it a lot, I want to tell everyone that I’m retiring from the national team…It was a decision that hurt and still hurts deep inside, but I understand that this is the right moment,” he started.

Messi, who is under contract with Inter Miami through 2028, made it clear that he gave everything he had for his national team: “I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this shirt, to bring you happiness and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

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The statement, in which Messi also expressed his excitement about the talent for the future, ended with a clear and emphatic message: “I wrote these words on July 21, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I’m even more convinced of this decision than before.“

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina shows dejection after the team’s 0-1 defeat.

His post quickly filled with messages of gratitude as well as support. One of the greatest idols in the history of Argentine sports is bringing his career in the sky blue and white jersey to an end.

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An emotional look back at Messi’s Argentina national team career

Lionel Messi also chose to accompany his words with an emotional video on his Instagram account. It shows a young No. 10 declaring what his dream was, the painful defeats, as well as the ultimate glory of wearing his country’s jersey.

Often compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears likely to continue playing for Portugal for some time, Messi emerged as one of the greatest footballers in history, not only statistically but also through his influence.

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Among the greatest in history

“May the laurels that we knew how to win be eternal,” reads part of the Argentine national anthem. Messi carried these words as his banner and managed to take his national team to the very top on several occasions.

The End of an Era: Lionel Messi Says Goodbye to Argentina 🇦🇷🐐@_BrunoMilano pic.twitter.com/ONpJCPkdVZ — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 31, 2026

FIFA World Cup: Qatar 2022

Copa America: Brazil 2021 and USA 2024

Finalissima: Wembley 2022 (3-0 win against Italy)

Olympic Gold Medal: Beijing 2008 Olympic Games (U-23 Team)

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Netherlands 2005