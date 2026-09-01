Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly reinforcing conference rival with Noah Allen joining Chicago

Inter Miami remain in contention for the top spot in MLS after snapping a losing streak with a blowout victory over CF Montreal behind a four-goal display from Lionel Messi. However, according to reports, they will lose key defender Noah Allen to the Chicago Fire.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Allen will leave Inter Miami and join Chicago Fire for $3 million. The departure raises questions for the Herons as they manage defensive shortcomings and injury issues across the roster, and Messi‘s spectacular performance is not enough.

With the move, the 22-year-old defender ends his tenure with Inter Miami to begin a new chapter at the club alongside Robert Lewandowski, where he is expected to secure an important role.

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Chicago bolster defensive unit

Chicago Fire recognized one of their weak spots and decided to reinforce the backline. Along with the addition of Allen, they also brought in Norwegian international Andreas Hanche-Olsen.

Noah Allen during a Inter Miami match.

Mainz 05 have officially confirmed the departure of Hanche-Olsen to MLS side Chicago Fire. The 29-year-old center-back leaves the Rheinhessen club with immediate effect after three-and-a-half years at the MEWA Arena. Hanche-Olsen has reportedly signed a long-term contract with Chicago.

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The transfer comes shortly after the defender found himself outside Mainz’s immediate plans at the beginning of the new campaign. Hanche-Olsen was omitted from the matchday roster for the club’s opening two competitive fixtures and subsequently explored the possibility of leaving before the transfer deadline. Mainz have received a fee for the 3.5 million euro-valued defender, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

Expectations rise for Chicago

Chicago Fire are third in the Eastern Conference with 37 points and on track for a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. With these key additions—bringing in international experience with Hanche-Olsen alongside Allen, who knows what it takes to win an MLS championship—the squad will look to make a deep postseason run.