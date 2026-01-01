Ravens’ Lamar Jackson pushes back against rumors of his departure from the team

The Baltimore Ravens are set to play their final game of the regular season in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup with major postseason implications. However, leading into the week, a sense of uncertainty briefly surrounded the team as rumors about a possible Lamar Jackson departure began circulating across the NFL landscape.

Those rumors intensified at a delicate moment for Baltimore, as the Ravens are still fighting for the AFC North title. Speculation about Jackson’s long-term future raised questions about focus and leadership, creating unnecessary noise ahead of one of the most important games of the season.

Jackson addressed the situation directly during media availability following practice on January 1. When asked whether he wants to remain with the Ravens, the quarterback left little room for doubt. He made it clear that his attention remains fully on winning and finishing the season strong, while contract discussions are something he expects to handle after the season concludes.

The former MVP also pushed back strongly against reports questioning his commitment to the team. Jackson said he was hurt by the narrative, emphasizing that he has never quit on his teammates and remains fully engaged in meetings, preparation, and leadership responsibilities within the organization.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson numbers this season

So far this season, Jackson has thrown for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns, while limiting mistakes with just six interceptions. His passing efficiency has remained steady despite changes in the Ravens’ offensive approach and increased balance in play calling.

On the ground, Jackson has run the ball less than at any other point in his career, totaling 63 rushing attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns. That reduction has coincided with the arrival of Derrick Henry, whose presence has allowed Baltimore to lean more heavily on a traditional power running game, especially in short-yardage situations.

Henry’s effectiveness has helped take pressure off Jackson, while also reshaping the identity of the Ravens’ offense. The shift has been intentional, prioritizing durability and efficiency as the team prepares for a potential NFL postseason run.

What’s next for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

The Ravens face the Steelers on Saturday with the AFC North championship and a playoff berth on the line. With the stakes clearly defined, Jackson now has the opportunity to reinforce his message on the field, leading Baltimore into the postseason and putting any lingering doubts about his commitment firmly to rest.

