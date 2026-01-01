Packers’ Micah Parsons defends Trevon Diggs amid criticism

The Green Bay Packers enter their final divisional matchup of the NFL regular season against the Minnesota Vikings with one eye already on the NFC playoffs. While postseason positioning remains the priority, the team also looks to maintain momentum and stability, especially after recent attention surrounding Trevon Diggs and the criticism he has received in recent days, and Micah Parsons defended him.

Diggs joined the Packers earlier this week after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. Shortly after the move, a Cowboys fan criticized Diggs on social media, pointing to his declining Pro Football Focus grades over the past few seasons as evidence of regression.

That criticism draws a response from Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons, who quickly comes to Diggs’ defense. Parsons replies publicly, questioning the need to disparage a player who is no longer part of the organization. “I feel like what point is there in trying to publicly disrespect someone?” Parsons writes. “He’s not representing the star anymore, just give the man a farewell and wish him the best.”

Parsons continues by emphasizing Diggs’ opportunity for a fresh start. “I don’t know why everything has to be negative every time a breakup happens. He’s in a better situation right now, trust me. He’s going to be great again,” Parsons adds. Both players previously played key roles on Dallas’ defense before Parsons was traded to Green Bay prior to the season in a move that shocked the league.

Trevon Diggs close to debut vs Vikings

The Packers add Diggs as defensive reinforcement late in the NFL season, following an injury-filled year that limited his availability in Dallas. Now, Diggs moves closer to making his debut with Green Bay, potentially as soon as Week 18 against Minnesota.

Head coach Matt LaFleur provides an update on Diggs’ status, highlighting the cornerback’s experience and playmaking ability. “He’s a guy who certainly has a ton of experience and has played at a really high level. He has incredible talent and a great ability to take the ball away,” LaFleur said, according to reporter Weston Hodkiewicz.

LaFleur notes that Diggs could play this week, though his availability remains uncertain. Diggs appears in only eight games this season due to a concussion and a right knee injury. He does not record an interception or pass breakup, finishing with one tackle, which comes against Green Bay in Week 4, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of his potential debut against the Vikings.