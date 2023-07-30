Lionel Messi has been sensational in his first games as new player of Inter Miami. In less than a week, the star from Argentina scored three goals and was crucial to get two wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Messi is 36-years old and many experts wondered if leaving Europe would have an immediate impact for his level of play. Absolutely not. After two very complicated seasons at PSG, he seems at his best form.

That’s why thousands of fans were expecting the latest card of Lionel Messi at FIFA 23. Now, we have that number for the man who will bring a revolution to the MLS. It’s an impressive rating.

FIFA 23 reveals Lionel Messi’s rating in Inter Miami card

After his spectacular arrival to Inter Miami, FIFA 23 just revealed the new card of Lionel Messi. The star of Argentina gets amazing ratings on offense after tremendous performances at the Leagues Cup.

These are the numbers for Messi: pace (95), shooting (98), passing (99), dribbling (98), defense (41) and physical (81). Overall, the rating for the player of Inter Miami is extraordinary with a 99.

It’s important to remember that the player attributes for the FIFA 23 video game are determined by coaches, scouts, a group of fans selected from around the world and some EA Sports editors. Those reviews are compiled in the famous rating cards.