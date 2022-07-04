For many years, there was no Argentine player worth more than Lionel Messi. That's no longer the case, as another star of Lionel Scaloni's squad has a higher market value than the PSG superstar, according to Transfermarkt.

Lionel Messi's senior international debut with Argentina at 18 years of age may have not gone as expected, as he saw the red card only 45 seconds after coming off the bench. However, it didn't take long for him to live up to the expectations.

While the Rosario-born winger started to establish himself in the starting lineup of Barcelona, he also became an untouchable player in La Albiceleste. Eventually, Messi was given the emblematic No. 10 shirt — both in Barca and in the national team, just like Diego Maradona.

Though he played with other superstars, no other Argentine player came close to what Messi represented in the modern era. Widely regarded the world's best player for many years, it was not a surprise to see his market value was higher than everyone else's. But things may have changed now that he's 35, despite he continues to be the best in his country.

Lionel Messi is no longer the Argentine player with the highest market value

As a player gets older, his market value will probably decrease. Messi has not been the exception to that rule, and his poor first season with Paris Saint-Germain may have not helped him either.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi is no longer the most valuable player in the Argentina national team. Right now, it's Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez who has the highest market value in Lionel Scaloni's squad.

It makes sense from a financial point of view, Lautaro is ten years younger than Leo — Martinez turns 25 in August. However, that doesn't suggest that he's better. If you ask who is the best player in Argentina, most will agree that continues to be Leo, regardless of his market value.

Top 10 most valuable players in the Argentina national team

Despite he is not atop the list anymore, Messi is still more valuable than most of his teammates even at 35. These are the 10 most valuable players in Argentina according to Transfermarkt: