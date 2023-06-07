Lionel Messi is ready to play for Inter Miami. According to recent reports, especially the one of his famous biographer, Guillem Balague, the MLS won the race.

In the last few weeks, Barcelona were favorites to sign Messi, but, the financial problems at the club made impossible a new contract. Saudi Arabia was also an option with a possible $600 million offer. However, the family was crucial in order to choose Miami.

Now, one of the biggest questions is how many people will be able to see Lionel Messi at MLS. Read here to find out what’s the capacity of DRV PNK Stadium, the famous home of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami tickets: What’s the capacity of DRV PNK Stadium?

The current capacity of DRV PNK Stadium is 18 000 spectators. Of course, considering Lionel Messi’s impact, that could end up being a very small number. Still, there are no news at the moment of a change of venue.

However, at least for Messi’s debut, Hard Rock Stadium could indeed become an option. Inter Miami will play on June 21st against Cruz Azul from Liga MX in the 2023 Leagues Cup. For that game, the home of the Miami Dolphins might be in play.

Lionel Messi: How to get to DRV PNK Stadium in Miami?

DRV PNK Stadium was built on the site where Lockhart Stadium was located in Fort Lauderdale. The current address of Inter Miami’s home is 1350 NW 55th Street.

Tri-Rail is probably the best option to attend the games. In many occasions, Inter Miami offer free trolley service between Cypress Creek Station and DRV PNK Stadium.

Another alternative in case you want to go to DRV PNK Stadium by public transport is bus. The best routes are 14 and 55 with the closest stops being: Commercial B/Oriole B – (Nw 12 A) and Powerline R/Nw 53 C.