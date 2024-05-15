Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami’s rivalry game against Orlando City after suffering a knock to his knee against CF Montreal.

Lionel Messi reportedly did not travel with Inter Miami for game with Orlando City

Inter Miami is red hot, the best team overall in Major League Soccer atop the East and Supporters Shield standings. The club’s biggest stars have saved the team from various defeats during the season, namely Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who are having MVP seasons.

No duo in MLS produces like Suarez and Messi, but Tata Martino will be missing the league’s biggest star as Messi is reportedly not traveling with the team against Orlando City as per Tom Bogert.

Orlando City, on the other hand, has had a disappointing start to the MLS season, languishing in 11th place in the East with an underwhelming record of 3-5-3. Despite having a talented squad on paper, head coach Óscar Pareja has found few answers.

Lionel Messi to Miss Orlando City Game

Messi was listed as questionable in Tuesday’s MLS Player Availability Report, although he was filmed doing recovery training on Monday. Now it has been confirmed by Bogert that the Argentine will not travel with the team. Inter Miami has a 1W-1D-2L in MLS matches when Messi has not played.

Inter Miami has a long list of players out, including: Facundo Farias (knee, out for the season), Ian Fray (knee, out), Diego Gómez (ankle, out), Federico Redondo (knee, out), Robbie Robinson (knee, out), and now Lionel Messi (leg, out).

Orlando City also has a long list of unavailable players, including: Ramiro Enrique (ankle, out), Mikey Halliday (knee, out), Robin Jansson (ankle, out), Tahir Reid-Brown (thigh, out), and Rafael Santos (shoulder, questionable).