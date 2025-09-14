Messi’s missed penalty vs Charlotte makes it 32 in his career: How many has Ronaldo failed?

Following their 2025 Leagues Cup loss to the Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami aimed for redemption against Charlotte in the MLS. Javier Mascherano’s squad, however, fell 3-0 in a decisive defeat. Lionel Messi had a chance to give his team an early lead, but the veteran missed a penalty for the 32nd time in his career. It quickly sparked comparisons with Ronaldo’s penalty track record, adding another layer to their storied rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the global soccer scene for the past 17 years, consistently proving their prowess. Even now, as seasoned veterans, they remain pivotal to their teams’ successes. Recently, both athletes significantly impacted their national squads during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Even if Lionel Messi’s early career was not marked by penalty excellence, maturity has transformed him into a reliable force from the spot. He has only missed 32 of the 145 penalties in his professional life, boasting an impressive 77.93% conversion rate. This statistic underscores his position as one of the game’s top penalty specialists.

While Messi excels, Cristiano Ronaldo holds a slight edge in penalty efficiency. The Portuguese star has attempted 210 penalties, missing just 33. Despite these higher raw numbers, Ronaldo’s superior conversion rate of 84.29% highlights his consistent precision and gives him a clear lead over the Argentinean star in this critical aspect of the game.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF looks on with the Runners-up medal after the Leagues Cup Final.

Lionel Messi’s unexpected penalty miss with Inter Miami ends an incredible personal streak

Over recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo has solidified his reputation as a penalty spot specialist, often hailed as one of the greatest in history in this arena. Yet, it is Lionel Messi who recently captured headlines with a remarkable streak of penalty conversions, which unfortunately came to an end following a missed attempt against Charlotte FC while playing for Inter Miami.

see also Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty for Inter Miami right before Charlotte FC take the lead

Before his recent penalty miss, Lionel Messi had an impressive streak, going nearly three years without failing to convert from the spot. His last miss occurred during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when Argentina faced Poland, and Barcelona’s current goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, made the crucial save. Despite that setback, Argentina still secured the victory in that match, unlike the outcome of his latest miss, which ended in a challenging defeat for his team.