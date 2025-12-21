Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly working to sign Liga MX player as Sergio Busquets’ replacement

Inter Miami are entering a pivotal transition period after losing two of their biggest stars at the end of the season, one of them being legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets, who retires from professional soccer. With Lionel Messi still on the roster, the club are focused on maximizing their competitive window and are actively searching for a replacement in Liga MX to stabilize the midfield and maintain their title ambitions.

One of the leading targets is Nicolas Fonseca from Club Leon in Mexico. According to reports from TyC Sports, citing Super Deportivo, the Herons have already submitted a formal offer, with negotiations ongoing between both clubs as they seek to reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Fonseca is a 27-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder who began his professional career with Novara FC in Italy. He later played for Montevideo Wanderers and River Plate in Uruguay, before making the move to River Plate in Argentina in 2024. After a brief stint there, Club Leon acquired him for a reported fee of $2 million.

Despite showing flashes of quality, Fonseca’s time with La Fiera has been marked by inconsistency, influenced in part by an unstable institutional environment as the club looks ahead to structural changes toward 2026. That context has also fueled speculation about a potential move abroad.

Nicolas Fonseca of Leon.

Fonseca’s numbers

During the current 2025–26 season, Fonseca has appeared in 15 matches for Club Leon in the Liga MX Apertura. He started 13 of those games and came off the bench twice, without registering goals or assists, while primarily serving as a holding midfielder tasked with defensive balance.

At the international level, Fonseca has earned six caps with Uruguay under head coach Marcelo Bielsa, appearing in both World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. Those appearances place him on the radar for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although his place in the final squad remains far from secure.

Inter Miami face competition

Inter Miami must move decisively if they want to secure Fonseca’s signature, as interest from Europe is also emerging. According to Infobae, Real Oviedo of Spain have been mentioned as a potential destination, aided by the fact that the club belongs to the same ownership group as Club Leon, which could simplify negotiations.

For Fonseca, a move to Europe would offer greater exposure ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while a transfer to Inter Miami would provide the opportunity to play alongside Messi and assume a central role in an ambitious MLS project. The coming weeks are expected to be decisive as all parties weigh their options.

