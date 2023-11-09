Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane are two of the best players in the history of soccer. Now, thanks to a sponsor, both have come together for a spectacular interview that has amazed thousands of fans.

In a very striking moment of the conversation, Messi talked about the recent triumph of the Argentine national team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, despite the fact that many thought his joy would be complete, there is still a memory that haunts the current Inter Miami player.

Zidane threw a very specific question at him. “Is there a match you want to play again?” Messi’s expression changed, and he gave a completely unexpected answer. “Things always happen for a reason and I don’t regret anything. But even so, the 2014 World Cup final is a thorn still stuck in my mind. I could somewhat erase it with this World Cup (2022).”

On July 13, 2014, Argentina and Germany faced each other in the World Cup final held at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The German team emerged victorious with a goal from Mario Götze in the 113th minute. The image of Messi disheartened next to the trophy became historic and many thought he would never achieve that title.

Lionel Messi dedicates a heartfelt message to Zinedine Zidane

Furthermore, as expected, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane showered each other with praise for the greatness of their careers. Despite the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Argentine star had a very emotional message for the Frenchman.

“I admire you a lot. We didn’t have the luck to play together, but we did face each other. Always respect and admiration for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Lionel Messi acknowledged to Zidane the magic of the number 10 that both of them wore on their jerseys and the inevitable connection to Diego Armando Maradona.

“For us Argentinians, the number 10 is special because Maradona comes to mind automatically. All our lives, those of us who grew up with soccer wanted to be like him. Even though none of us could be, that was the desire”.