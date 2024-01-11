Lionel Messi may not be in the same league as LeBron James and Stephen Curry, but what the Inter Miami star has in common with the NBA icons is being extremely talented and successful at what he does. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards don’t distinguish between sports, which is why Messi is nominated to Athlete of the Year just like James and Curry.
The Argentine world champion is the only soccer player on the list, which also includes female athletes such as tennis star Coco Gauff, artistic gymnast Simone Biles, and WNBA sensation Sabrina Ionescu.
Apart from James and Curry, the other NBA star in the running for the accolade is Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. The list is completed by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who made even more fans after he and Taylor Swift (who has five nominations) made their relationship public.
The People’s Choice Awards is an American awards show held annually since 1975. Fans can vote online for their favorites in up to 45 categories through January 19, with the winners being announced in a ceremony on Sunday, February 18 in Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
All the nominees for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Barbie
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- 80 for Brady
- Anyone but You
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Cocaine Bear
- No Hard Feelings
- Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Oppenheimer
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
- Glen Powell, Anyone but You
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
- Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
- Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
TV
THE SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Abbott Elementary
- And Just Like That…
- Never Have I Ever
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- Young Sheldon
THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Chicago Fire
- Ginny & Georgia
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Outer Banks
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Loki
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
- Below Deck
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Selling Sunset
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Vanderpump Rules
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- The Voice
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Beef
- Citadel
- Jury Duty
- Love Is Blind
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- The Crown
- The Night Agent
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
- Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
THE TV PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Billie Eilish, Swarm
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yuen, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR
- Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
- Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
- Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
- Iam Tongi, American Idol
- Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
- Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
- Hart to Heart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE HOST OF THE YEAR
- Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
- Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
- Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
THE MALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
THE R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
THE NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
THE GROUP/DUO OF THE YEAR
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car,” Luke Combs
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean,” Gunna
- “greedy,” Tate McRae
- “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- For All The Dogs, Drake
- Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
- Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
- Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
- Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
- One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
- Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF THE YEAR
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
- “Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto
- “TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
THE CONCERT TOUR OF THE YEAR
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
- P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
THE COMEDY ACT OF THE YEAR
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
THE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce