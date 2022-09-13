Even though they're reaching the twilight of their fantastic careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to be the center of attention in world soccer. Recently, Bayern star Thomas Muller revealed his favorite.

For years, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were the only options when people asked who was the best soccer player on the planet. The Ballon d'Or didn't seem to have other realistic candidates, until now.

While the PSG star is not even in the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 award, the Manchester United forward doesn't seem to have many chances to win it either as Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season.

Now it seems just a matter of time before the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe start taking center stage. Even so, the Argentine winger and the Portuguese striker continue to be compared. And Thomas Muller seems to have changed his stance.

Bayern star Thomas Muller chooses his favorite between Messi and Ronaldo

“Messi or Ronaldo? I’ll go for Ronaldo. Against Messi I have a good statistic, against Ronaldo not that good,” Bayern Munich superstar Thomas Muller told ESPN in a Q&A session, as quoted by Barca Universal.

The German midfielder had previously heaped praise on the former Barcelona star, but now he seems to have changed his mind because of his negative record against Ronaldo. Muller suffered against Ronaldo both at the club and international level.

On the other hand, he has a pretty good record against Messi. In addition to Bayern's dominance against Barcelona in recent years, Muller also had the upper hand over Messi's Argentina in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.