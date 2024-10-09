Trending topics:
Soccer

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Wayne Rooney picks which star was the best in their youth

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney compared Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and other stars to determine who was better than his teenage self.

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesPlymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney

By Natalia Lobo

The Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo rivalry keeps being a topic of debate, even as the stars are both in the twilight of their careers. Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney is one of the latest personalities to chime in, but this time, from a very particular view: how was better than him when they were younger?

Playing a game of ‘stay silent’ with talkSPORT, Rooney was asked to “stay silent until you hear of a player who was more talented in his youth than Wayne Rooney.” Rooney was quiet when Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and even Ronaldo, his former teammate, were mentioned.

“That’s big, you know,” the presenter said after he didn’t say anything when Ronaldo was mentioned. However, he broke silence when Messi was brought up. “Yeah, I’d say Messi,” admitted Rooney.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time that Rooney has chosen Messi over Ronaldo. When the Argentine star signed with Inter Miami, he said that he was “arguably the best player to ever grace the field. His competitive spirit and talent will undoubtedly aid Miami in climbing the ranks.”

Advertisement

However, his preference is still somewhat surprising considering that he shared five seasons with Ronaldo in Manchester United. Their partnership ended when Ronaldo left United to join Real Madrid in 2009.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar’s decisions that could reshape the soccer world

see also

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar’s decisions that could reshape the soccer world

Messi and Ronaldo keep making history

Although Messi and Ronaldo are nearing the end of their careers, they remain at the forefront of debates over who is the greatest of all time. Their continued success in the United States and Saudi Arabia, respectively, keeps the conversation alive.

Advertisement
Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

see also

Barcelona are reportedly planning emotional reunion with Lionel Messi for a special occasion

Messi recently secured the Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami, marking a first for the club, and he will soon have a shot at competing for the MLS Championship in the upcoming playoffs. Meanwhile, Ronaldo continues to add to his scoring tally, which now stands at 905 career goals.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Grizzlies' Marcus Smart shares surprising insight on Mavericks star Luka Doncic
NBA

NBA News: Grizzlies' Marcus Smart shares surprising insight on Mavericks star Luka Doncic

NFL News: Raiders make big decision amid rumors of blockbuster trade for Davante Adams
NFL

NFL News: Raiders make big decision amid rumors of blockbuster trade for Davante Adams

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues strong message on Shilo's return to action
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders issues strong message on Shilo's return to action

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: JuJu Smith-Schuster sends clear message to Andy Reid after breakout game with Chiefs

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo