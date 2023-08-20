Lionel Messi is the leader of revolution for Inter Miami. The current worst team in the MLS standings just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and, as a reward, also got a ticket to play in the next Concacaf Champions Cup.

The star from Argentina was incredible scoring ten goals in seven matches. Furthermore, the arrival of amazing players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba has produced an immediate impact.

Many people wondered what would be the legend’s answer on the field after the great performances of Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The other adventure to transform soccer. Now, the first chapter was glorious for Lionel Messi he’s ready for more.

Lionel Messi sends big warning to the MLS

After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi went to social media and dedicated a special message to his teammates, coaches and fans. He also put on notice the entire MLS of what’s next to come.

“CHAMPIONSSS!!! Very happy of getting our first title in the history of this club. Everyone’s work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully this is just the beginning…Let’s go Inter Miami!!!”

Next Wednesday, Inter Miami visits Cincinnati FC in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup. A new victory would put Lionel Messi just one match away of another title in the United States.

Then, the big challenge will start when Messi makes his official MLS debut next Saturday against the New York Red Bulls. Right now, Inter Miami are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They will only have 12 games to climb back to the 9th spot in the standings to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s a 12-point deficit.