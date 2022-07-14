It had been thought that Lionel Messi could make a surprising comeback to Barcelona in 2023. However, according to the latest reports, Paris Saint-Germain would want to extend the forward's contract with the club by another year.

Following Lionel Messi's release by Barcelona in August 2021 as a free agent, the Argentina international agreed to a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which had supposedly included a one-year extension option. A return to the Blaugrana has been discussed since his premature exit from Camp Nou.

Although it seems improbable that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would return for a price due to the financial state of the Spanish club. However, Xavi is expected to have the last say on whether the La Liga side pursue bringing their former star back to Spain on a free transfer in 2023, as per an earlier ESPN report in June.

The Catalan club's president Joan Laporta has already stressed that any return for Lionel Messi would have to be in the best interests of the club's Xavi Hernandez project. Moreover, although the 35-year-old's move to France has been a long shot, he reportedly intends to make the most of it.

Messi to remain at PSG beyond 2023?

Lionel Messi has been offered a one-year contract extension by Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca. They also add that previously, the media incorrectly stated that there is a condition in his existing contract that permits both parties to prolong the deal.

Since no offer has been made, the Argentinian star and his entourage believe it is too early in the year to provide a definitive reaction. Messi intends to hold off on signing a new contract until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year.

His next step is to spend some time contemplating his future. He is said to be curious about where he is physically, his motivation moving ahead, and his mental condition at this moment in time in his life.

The ex-Blaugrana captain's first goal in the French Ligue 1 came in November, and he only scored six domestic goals over the whole season because of fitness difficulties. He was second on the team in terms of assists, behind only Kylian Mbappe's 15, although he also scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League.