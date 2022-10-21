Only a few days since indicating that Qatar 2022 will be his last World Cup, the Argentine superstar has retracted and has left the door open for more matches with the Albiceleste.

When it seemed like Lionel Messi’s time with Argentina was slowly coming to an end the 35-year-old all-time great has back peddled. Messi stated in an interview that 2022 would be his final World Cup for Argentina.

Messi also did not confirm if Qatar 2022 would be his final tournament for Argentina all together, as he has hopes to play in the Copa America in Ecuador in 2024.

Now in an interview with DirecTV, Messi has stated that the last dance may not be at Qatar 2022, and that there could still be more Messi to come past Qatar and looking ahead to 2026.

Lionel Messi on Argentina future

”Will I continue in Argentina after the World Cup? I feel very well physically at the moment. Better than last year when I arrived at PSG. When I said a few days ago that this is my last World Cup, I did it because of a logical age issue. But after it's over we'll see...” Messi stated to DirecTV.

Messi, who has hopes to play the Copa America in 2024 to defend the title Argentina won in 2021 in Brazil is having a remarkable start to the season with PSG. It is also not unthinkable given his excellent level of play that Messi could see 2026 as an option. Messi has 8 goals in 14 matches for PSG this season and 10 goals in 6 games for Argentina in 2022.