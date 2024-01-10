Lionel Messi is gearing up for his first full season with Inter Miami. Of course, that opens the door for several MLS teams to host the Argentine legend in their cities for the first time.

Certainly, Inter Miami will be the most popular team of the 2024 season, considering that Luis Suarez has joined an impressive roster filled with stars such as Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Therefore, Sporting Kansas City will not miss the opportunity and will relocate their match against Florida’s club and Lionel Messi. The new stadium will be Arrowhead Stadium, home of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Their usual venue, Children’s Mercy Park, has a capacity of just 18 467 people. For this reason, on April 13, they will move their home game about 30 kilometers to Arrowhead Stadium with the massive chance to accommodate up to 79 451 spectators.

Lionel Messi will play in the same stadium as Patrick Mahomes

Given the high demand for tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, many experts assert that several MLS teams will end up following the same path as Sporting Kansas City.

The Messi effect will be truly impressive in 2024 across the entire United States. For instance, a few days ago, the Florida-based club announced on its social media accounts that season tickets are no longer available. They sold out within hours of the official start of the purchasing process on social media.

A preview of this will be seen on January 22 when Inter Miami plays a friendly match against Dallas FC. The approach is the same. To attract a larger number of fans, the game will be held at the Cotton Bowl, which has a capacity for 92 000 spectators.

Lionel Messi and the beginning of a ‘Mass Tour’ across the United States

In 2024, as part of the MLS schedule, Lionel Messi will play in various NFL venues such as Arrowhead Stadium, Gillette Stadium, Bank of America Stadium, Soldier Field, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Additionally, during this year’s summer, Messi will also be the main attraction in the US for Copa America as the leader of Argentina’s national team. Of course, the big question will be whether he will repeat history in 2026 for the World Cup.