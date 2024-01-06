Lionel Messi is experiencing moments of happiness and absolute tranquility after leaving PSG to join Inter Miami. Following two challenging years in France, the Argentine star has found a new way to continue shining in the MLS. However, a new scandal in that country could involve him.

According to a report by Le Monde, Paris Saint-Germain would have pressured France Football magazine to ensure Messi won the Ballon d’Or in 2021. The information appears as part of an ongoing judicial investigation against Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of the French club.

The documents examined by the authorities point out to close ties between PSG and Pascal Ferre, former director of France Football. It’s important to remember that the magazine is in charge of organizing everything around the Ballon d’Or.

Between 2019 and 2021, Ferre would have received a lot of gifts from PSG. For example, many trips to Qatar and great seats at Parc des Princes to watch the most important games of the Champions League.

Lionel Messi and the scandal around the 2021 Ballon d’Or

According to Le Monde, Nasser Al Khelaifi’s interest in a strong relationship with Pascal Ferre had the primary goal of guaranteeing that Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

At that time, the competition was fierce, especially with Robert Lewandowski, who had a great season with Bayern Munich. Jorginho was another strong candidate after becoming a key figure in Italy’s victory in the UEFA Euro 2021. Messi had as his main argument the victory in Copa America at Brazil.

In the end, Messi secured the award for seventh time in his career, receiving 22.82% of the votes. Lewandowski came in second with 21.59%, and Jorginho was third with 17.12%.

The rest of the investigation will determine if the positive relationship between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Pascal Ferre was the main reason for Messi winning the Ballon d’Or. If proven, the corruption scandal will be massive, as it would suggest a disregard for the actual votes in the process.