Lionel Messi is still on top of the mountain when it comes to the top of minds of soccer fans all over the world. The Argentine superstar has been providing highlight after highlight since his arrival to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.



Messi’s antics in Miami have been trending topics since his arrival, be it dining out or last-minute game winning free kick goals. Now according to Argentine outlet Diario Ole, Messi is the soccer player with the most mentions worldwide.



Here is how the World Cup winner stacks up against Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé in cyber space.



Lionel Messi’s social media mentions



Based on a study performed by Hauscom, Messi is the soccer player with the most mentions worldwide in the last month. Messi has been mentioned a total of 11.7 million times.



Kylian Mbappé has 4.8 million mentions, while former PSG teammate Neymar is at 2.6 million mentions. When compared to CR7 it’s another victory for Messi, as Ronaldo came in at 3 million.