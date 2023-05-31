César Luis Merlo reported that Inter Miami and MLS have formally given Lionel Messi and his people an offer. According to Merlo that offer does not include a loan to Barcelona, it’s more of a come now proposition.

Details of the deal have not been made public, but it is the culmination of years of courtship between MLS, Inter Miami, and the Messi camp. The deal to bring Messi to MLS began in the Gold Cup final in 2021 where Jorge Messi and Don Garber had a meeting in Las Vegas.

Now Ole in Argentina is reporting some details of the deal and who might join the Argentine at Inter Miami. It is important to note that Inter Miami have been sanctioned by MLS due to breaking MLS roster rules back in 2020, those sanctions are now coming to an end.

Details of Lionel Messi to MLS

According to Ole the contract would be for two years to start with option years, that Inter Miami would bring players to surround Messi better, the club is last in the East with a 5-9 record, the rumor so far is that Sergio Busquets would be one of those players.

Other details that have emerged from other sources is that it would be a one of its kind deal in MLS. Messi would not only have an MLS player contract, but it would also include payment percentages on jersey sales, concession stands, and even team parking as per a similar deal that brought David Beckham into MLS in 2007. No information has been given if Messi will also have a percentage or first rights to Inter Miami or a future MLS expansion team as was reported earlier this year.