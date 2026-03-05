Lionel Messi’s Argentina suffer setback as another player gets injured ahead of 2026 Finalissima

The 2026 Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, featuring the highly anticipated first meeting between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, currently remains in a state of logistical uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite the background noise, UEFA recently broke its silence, indicating it have no immediate plans to postpone the March 27 date or relocate from Qatar.

While both squads continue their preparations for the marquee clash, Argentina have suffered a significant setback. Paulo Dybala has once again been forced to the sidelines after a recurring knee issue flared up during training with AS Roma on Thursday.

Reports out of Italy indicate that the attacking midfielder, who was slated to return to action this weekend, had to cut his training session short just minutes after arriving due to persistent inflammation in his left knee.

While Roma have yet to release an official medical report, the setback is a major blow for La Joya, who has not seen competitive action since January 25. Although he made the bench for a recent 3-3 draw against Juventus, his absence from the pitch has now stretched past the five-week mark.

Paulo Dybala celebrates a goal for AS Roma. (Getty Images)

Finalissima and World Cup hopes fading for Dybala

The recurring nature of these injuries has complicated Dybala’s standing within Lionel Scaloni’s squad. A hero of the 2022 World Cup final—where he famously converted a clinical penalty against France in the penalty shoot-out—Dybala has struggled to maintain fitness, missing out on the 2024 Copa America triumph as a result.

While Scaloni briefly reintegrated him for the World Cup Qualifiers late last year, where he scored against Chile, a mid-November hamstring tear derailed his momentum once again.

With 2026 starting under a cloud of knee pain and surgical rumors, Dybala’s chances of featuring in the Finalissima or making the final roster for the 2026 World Cup appear increasingly slim as internal competition from younger talents like Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono continues to grow.