Canadiens could make trade with Florida Panthers for Sergei Bobrovsky, but that’s not ideal scenario before NHL deadline

The Montreal Canadiens have been linked to several trade rumors ahead of the NHL deadline, particularly involving the goalie position. Names like Sergei Bobrovsky of the Panthers and Jordan Binnington have surfaced as potential targets as the team looks to strengthen the roster for a playoff push.

With Montreal competing for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, acquiring an experienced player could be crucial for their postseason hopes. However, according to a report from Pierre LeBrun, that’s not their ideal scenario. “It’s not out of the question that they trade for a goalie, I just think it’s something they’ve really wanted to avoid all year.”

Despite the speculation, the Canadiens may ultimately refrain from making a move if the right deal does not present itself. The trade with the Florida Panthers for Bobrovsky seems really complicated and, for now, Binnington’s situation is uncertain with the Blues.

Canadiens trade for Sergei Bobrovsky is really difficult

Several teams around the league have reportedly shown interest in Sergei Bobrovsky ahead of the NHL trade deadline, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Carolina Hurricanes.

However, any potential move for Bobrovsky cannot begin without the first step coming from the Florida Panthers. They hold the leverage and ultimately control whether a trade is even possible.

The reality, though, is that a contract extension with the Panthers seems more likely than a trade. While other teams are interested, the Stanley Cup champions have been cautious to show if they intend to part ways with the veteran. For now, Bobrovsky’s future likely depends on Florida’s plans, making any deal for Montreal or other contenders a challenging proposition.

