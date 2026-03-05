Trending topics:
NHL

Canadiens trade for Sergei Bobrovsky with Panthers is far from finalized after NHL deadline rumors

The Montreal Canadiens appear poised to be very active in the final hours leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens have been linked to a possible trade with the New York Rangers for Vincent Trocheck before the NHL deadline, but that would not be their only move.

If Sergei Bobrovsky is not available, a report from Pierre LeBrun indicates that the Canadiens would have an alternative plan. “What I would say is that if, and I still think it’s a long shot, the Canadiens decided to trade for a goalie before Friday’s deadline, it likely wouldn’t be for a rental. In that scenario, Jordan Binnington would actually make more sense.”

At the moment, the Canadiens are in the race to secure a playoff spot as a wild card team in the Eastern Conference. For that reason, a goalie with experience would be key in their push for the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

Will the Canadiens make a trade before NHL deadline?

The Canadiens have appeared in many trade rumors ahead of the NHL deadline. However, in the case of Sergei Bobrovsky, the situation is very complicated because the expected outcome is that the Florida Panthers will give him a contract extension and not let him go.

Canadiens could trade for Jordan Binnington

Therefore, in this scenario, Jordan Binnington could be a more likely landing spot for the Montreal Canadiens. An appropriate offer for the Blues could trigger a very interesting move heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Canadiens get key update on Bobrovsky as trade deadline rumors around Panthers heat up
NHL

Canadiens get key update on Bobrovsky as trade deadline rumors around Panthers heat up

Canadiens could help NY Rangers avoid trading Trocheck to a rival, but there's a catch
NHL

Canadiens could help NY Rangers avoid trading Trocheck to a rival, but there's a catch

Habs get positive signal as Panthers sign goalie with past on NY Rangers amid Bobrovsky rumors
NHL

Habs get positive signal as Panthers sign goalie with past on NY Rangers amid Bobrovsky rumors

Donald Trump brings up Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit the White House after 2025 MLS Cup win
Soccer

Donald Trump brings up Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit the White House after 2025 MLS Cup win

Better Collective Logo