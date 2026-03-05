Canadiens trade for Sergei Bobrovsky with Panthers is far from finalized after NHL deadline rumors

The Montreal Canadiens have been linked to a possible trade with the New York Rangers for Vincent Trocheck before the NHL deadline, but that would not be their only move.

If Sergei Bobrovsky is not available, a report from Pierre LeBrun indicates that the Canadiens would have an alternative plan. “What I would say is that if, and I still think it’s a long shot, the Canadiens decided to trade for a goalie before Friday’s deadline, it likely wouldn’t be for a rental. In that scenario, Jordan Binnington would actually make more sense.”

At the moment, the Canadiens are in the race to secure a playoff spot as a wild card team in the Eastern Conference. For that reason, a goalie with experience would be key in their push for the Stanley Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will the Canadiens make a trade before NHL deadline?

The Canadiens have appeared in many trade rumors ahead of the NHL deadline. However, in the case of Sergei Bobrovsky, the situation is very complicated because the expected outcome is that the Florida Panthers will give him a contract extension and not let him go.

Canadiens could trade for Jordan Binnington

Therefore, in this scenario, Jordan Binnington could be a more likely landing spot for the Montreal Canadiens. An appropriate offer for the Blues could trigger a very interesting move heading into the playoffs.