San Francisco Giants sending Harrison Bader and six teammates to the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The San Francisco Giants will have more than enough representation in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Among them will be Harrison Bader playing for Israel, while Logan Webb will be the only one representing Team USA during the tournament.

Seven players in total are involved, including the two mentioned above. Luis Arraez and Jose Buttó are also set to play for Venezuela in Pool D, where Bader and Israel will compete as well. They will face the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Nicaragua, with those games scheduled to be played in Miami.

The other three Giants players participating in the WBC are Heliot Ramos with Puerto Rico, Tristan Beck with Great Britain, who will face Logan Webb’s Team USA, and finally Jung Hoo Lee with South Korea in Pool C, whose games will be played in Tokyo.

Another former Giant in the World Baseball Classic

In addition to players from the Giants’ active MLB roster, Dusty Baker will also be involved in the WBC as a manager. He will lead Team Nicaragua during the tournament. The games will be played in Miami, but another former Giant reportedly convinced him to accept the job with the national team.

The person who encouraged Baker to take the role was Marvin Benard, who also served as the manager of Nicaragua’s national baseball team during the 2024 Caribbean Series. He will be alongside Baker in the 2026 WBC as part of the staff helping the manager, along with Gary Pettis, Jacque Jones, Randall Simon and Dan Firova.

It is also worth noting that most Giants players will not participate in the entire tournament. Pitchers are expected to be limited to 65 pitches per game, meaning Logan Webb will not see as heavy a workload as usual. The same restriction will likely apply to Jose Buttó while pitching for Venezuela.