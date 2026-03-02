Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal’s Spain coach voices request about 2026 Finalissima against Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Lamine Yamal and the Spanish national team are preparing for their showdown against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2026 Finalissima. However, the head coach of the Spanish squad has delivered a notable request ahead of the clash.

By Santiago Tovar

Lamine Yamal of Spain speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.
Recent geopolitical developments have cast a shadow over the 2026 Finalissima, a highly anticipated clash between Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal and Argentina’s legendary Lionel Messi. Scheduled for March 27, the match faced challenges when Qatar announced a suspension of all sports events in the coming days, prompting a strong response from Spain’s head coach.

Spain’s coach, Luis De La Fuente, expressed that if the match cannot proceed in Qatar as planned, alternative venues should be considered to ensure the Finalissima is played.

“Negotiations are ongoing. Our primary concern as a society is the resolution of the conflict, but given the current uncertainty, if conditions do not permit us to play there, finding a new venue could be a viable solution, De La Fuente told RNE Deportes.

Despite FIFA previously stating their position on the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain, uncertainty looms as the volatile Middle East situation threatens the match between Europe’s and South America’s champions.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during a game

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Other events facing uncertainty and suspension

The Finalissima is not the only March sporting event at risk. Multiple competitions, including Formula 1 Grands Prix, could be derailed due to the Middle East conflict.

  • Asian Champions League: The AFC has postponed numerous elite and challenge league fixtures in the region.
  • Formula 1: Tire testing in Bahrain has been canceled, with staff evacuated. The upcoming Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix (scheduled for April) are under review.
  • Al Nassr (Cristiano Ronaldo): Travel disruptions led to the cancellation of Ronaldo’s club match in Dubai, affecting the Saudi Pro League’s international schedule.
  • Finalissima (Spain vs. Argentina) – March 27 in Limbo, high risk of cancellation
  • Qatar vs. Argentina (Friendly) – March 31 Suspended
  • Spain vs. Egypt (Friendly) – March 30 Suspended
  • Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt – March 2026 Suspended
With numerous uncertainties surrounding the 2026 Finalissima, its potential staging in the Middle East remains doubtful. Fans eagerly await the prospect of witnessing two iconic players, Messi and Yamal, facing off on the field.

Santiago Tovar
