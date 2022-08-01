It is not easy to live up to the expectations and not be able to fulfil your dream of becoming Barcelona's new living legend. Now, with the transfer window open, a former Lionel Messi's teammate is set to leave LaLiga and join LA Galaxy this summer.

With the 2022 transfer window still open, there are tons of rumors surrounding Barcelona, but now for departures and not for signings. The Culers are trying to build the most competitive squad possible, but they will have to let go a former Lionel Messi's teammate to LA Galaxy for him to grow and return to Europe in a better shape.

This summer has been astonishing for Barcelona regarding the signings. Their most recent case of success is Jules Kounde, who got seduced by the Blaugranas instead of Chelsea by having a better plan for the future. But regarding this topic, it seems that the Spanish team could not work with one of their best prospects as he is tempted to leave to the MLS.

As for the Major League Soccer, this tournament has had a terrific 202 transfer window with big signings such as Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi in Toronto FC; Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini in LAFC; and Xherdan Shaqiri in Chicago Fire. But now, there could be another huge name landing in Los Angeles coming all the way from Barcelona.

Riqui Puig could join Los Angeles Galaxy after not entering Xavi's plans in Barcelona

According to Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS, Riqui Puig could make a huge blockbuster move this summer from Spain to the United States. The reports say that the midfielder is not part of Xavi's plans for Barcelona anymore and he has been given green light to seek for another team.

His agency, led by Arturo Canales, could have thought in an exotic landing spot such as Japan (they made some similar moves with Andres Iniesta and David Villa), but Los Angeles Galaxy has emerged as a possibility and the player approves this transfer as he thinks the league is growing very fast.

Riqui Puig had some problems to fit in Barcelona in recent years. Ronald Koeman, his former coach, was clear to say that he did not like the Spanish midfielder. Now, Xavi has prefered some other youngster names such as Pedri, Gavi or Pablo Torre for his squad, so that's why the MLS seems like a good option for the 22 years-old.