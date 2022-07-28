Barcelona did success in their best efforts to lure Robert Lewandowski to the Camp Nou this summer, but as a result, they will have to sell players in order to balance their books. With Frenkie De Jong reluctant to leave the club, it appears that some of the big stalwart stars might be sacrificed.

Barcelona must immediately begin making preparations to ensure that all of their new players, with Robert Lewandowski on top of the list, are properly registered in time for the next season. So far, the Catalan giants seem to be headed in the right direction.

However, they still need to make room on their salary bill to accommodate their new recruits and remain in compliance with La Liga's stringent Fair Play laws. As a result, the club is attempting to unload Frenkie de Jong, who is now signed to a massive deal and is refusing to accept a wage reduction.

The Dutchman's trade between the Blaugrana and Manchester United has been agreed upon for some time. Nonetheless, the midfielder has no intention of leaving and shows no sign of changing sides.

Barcelona to sell another top name instead of Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona had trouble registering new players last summer and may face the same problem this year unless they sell off players and reduce their pay cost. In light of the need to generate money and balance the books, Frenkie de Jong has been the team's top target for a sale.

When it became clear that the Dutch midfielder was unwilling to go, speculations surfaced that Barcelona were contemplating moving Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as a replacement. If de Jong does not depart, the Catalans may insist on selling the German international, who is one of the top earners and would bring in a sizable amount, as per Spanish publication El Larguero.

While the German was formerly considered 'untouchable' at Camp Nou, his play deteriorated significantly in the previous 2021-22 season. In addition, his salary of €7 million this season and €8 million the next season has made him expendable.

Given his status as one of his generation's finest goalkeepers, the 30-year-old with a contract extension through 2025 and a €500 million release clause, might attract a hefty asking price.