Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has informed Gerard Pique that he thinks it's best for him to leave the club. Here, find out the reasons for the reported decision.

Something of a revolution is happening in Barcelona right now. They have brought in five new important players this summer, any one of whom might compete for a starting position. Still, will the old ones have to go in order to make way for the new players when there are so few exits?

Gerard Pique has, without a doubt, been singled out as a target for many in this uprising. The 35-year-old has been a mainstay of the Blaugrana's defense since he was first selected for the team in 2009.

He has been among Barca's top defenders last season and played despite injuries for many months. However, his dedication has been called into doubt due to the widespread media attention his off-field actions have received.

Why Xavi reportedly told Gerard Pique to leave Barcelona

How long the Spanish veteran lasts in the lineup is up in the air, what with new additions Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, and Jules Kounde. If the Catalan publication Sport is to be believed, Xavi informed his former teammate that his departure from the club this summer would be the 'best option' for everyone involved.

The decision to let the defender leave the Nou Camp has reportedly been sealed with Kounde's arrival from Sevilla. The Spanish powerhouses paid up to €50 million to get the highly regarded central defender away from Chelsea.

The acquisition of the French national has pushed Pique even farther down the roster, to fifth-string central defender. For the next exhibition match against the New York Red Bulls, manager Xavi Hernandez was quizzed on this same topic.