For the second consecutive season, the best players of the North American leagues will face each other in a game that will grab the soccer fandom's attention. Now, MLS will try to get back-to-back wins with a All-Star Team Roster that should scary the one from Liga MX, but unfortunately it will not present neither Gareth Bale nor Lorenzo Insigne for the match.

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX have built an special and very strong relationship in recent years. Both championships are trying to increase North America's soccer level and the All-Star game between both is one step forward to complete this objective. Now, the first one released its roster for the match, but without the presence of superstars like Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini or Xherdan Shaqiri.

This 2022, MLS went to Europe to sign the biggest stars available and include them in their teams. Gareth Bale left Real Madrid to join LAFC alongside Giorgio Chiellini. Lorenzo Insigne had a very emotional goodbye from Napoli to travel to Canada and sign with Toronto FC. And in Chicago they looked for another top player and found Xherdan Shaqiri as the best one to improve their offensive game.

As for Liga MX, they could also present a huge roster for the game to be played next August 10. André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin are the pilars of Tigres; Pumas signed Gustavo del Prete, Eduardo Salvio and are waiting for a response from Dani Alves; and Jonathan Rodríguez went back to Mexico to play for America. It will be a match with very interesting names and one where the fans will enjoy every second of it.

Why Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini and Xherdan Shaqiri will not play the MLS All-Star game vs Liga MX?

The Major League Soccer made a ballot for people to select the best players for the MLS All-Star game vs Liga MX, where neither Gareth Bale, Lorenzo Insigne, Giorgio Chiellini, nor Xherdan Shaqiri were in it. As they are newcomers to the competition and even some of them have not made their debut, they will have to wait for another year to be available for the match.

It was intended that Lorenzo Insigne had his first minutes with Toronto FC in the begginings of July, but an injury kept him away from the matches. As for Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, they could not appear with LAFC in the duel against LA Galaxy for 'El Tráfico' as both were not in the best physical conditions to have some minutes.

Which is the 2022 MLS All-Star Team Roster for the game against Liga MX?

A total of 26 participants were selected by the fans, media and current MLS players. US men's national team members such as Walker Zimmerman and Jesus Ferreira were called alongside other international stars such as Chicharito Hernandez, Carlos Vela or Taty Castellanos.