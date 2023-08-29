The arrival of Lionel Messi has been a game-changer both for Inter Miami and Major League Soccer. The Argentine star has made an impact both on and off the field, but it looks like he’s just getting started.

His presence not only has led to a significant increase in MLS Pass on Apple TV subscribers, but also to the number of spectators in the Herons’ games — with ticket prices going through the roof.

Inter Miami had to improvise ways to let more fans attend home games, adding extra seats to the corners of the DRV PNK Stadium. However, the club has already started the construction of a bigger stadium to allow more spectators witness Messi’s greatness.

When will Inter Miami open their new stadium?

Inter Miami announced Monday that construction of a new stadium began on Miami Freedom Park earlier in August. The 25,000-seat venue is scheduled to open in 2025, in the final year of Messi’s contract.

“With Inter Miami my family set out to build something truly transformational. In just four years we have changed the perception worldwide of American soccer. As we commence construction of Miami Freedom Park that same vision guides us,” said Inter Miami Managing Owner Jorge Mas in a statement.

“In creating a multi-faceted space we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round. I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Why are Inter Miami moving to a new stadium?

The DRV PNK Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, has been a short-term solution for Inter Miami while they made progress on their original plan to build a stadium on Miami Freedom Park.