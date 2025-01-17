Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announce signing of another Argentine player ahead of 2025 MLS season

With the demanding 2025 season on the horizon, Lionel Messi will have the task of leading Inter Miami in pursuit of titles across multiple tournaments, including Major League Soccer and the prestigious Club World Cup. To meet the challenge, head coach Javier Mascherano has made key additions to the roster, the latest being an Argentine player.

The Herons announced the signing of Rocco Rios Novo on a one-year loan deal from Argentine club Lanus. The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who was born in Los Angeles but holds Argentine citizenship, brings both international and domestic experience.

He represented Argentina at the 2019 U-17 World Cup and has played in MLS, serving as a backup to Brad Guzan at Atlanta United between 2021 and 2022. Most recently, Rios Novo spent two seasons with Phoenix Rising FC in the USL Championship.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join a great organization like Inter Miami and continue my development as a professional,” said Rios Novo in an interview shared on the club’s official website. “I’m ready to get to work and help the team achieve a successful 2025 season.”

With the addition of Rios Novo, coach Mascherano now has a well-rounded goalkeeping unit. Drake Callender will remain the team’s primary keeper, while veteran Oscar Ustari has renewed his contract and will serve as the backup. Rios Novo, with his youth and potential, will provide valuable depth and competition in the position, something Mascherano is familiar with, given their past connection with the Argentine youth national teams.

Atlanta goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo (34) reacts after a goal during the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and Atlanta United FC on July 13th, 2022.

Another South American reinforcement for Inter Miami

Just hours after the announcement of Rios Novo, Inter Miami revealed another high-profile signing: Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia. The 21-year-old has signed a contract with the club through 2029, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Segovia boasts an impressive resume for his age. He began his career with Deportivo Lara before moving to Italy’s Sampdoria. Over the past two seasons, he has played for Casa Pia A.C. in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. Segovia also represented Venezuela in the 2024 Copa America, further showcasing his international pedigree.

“I’m happy to be at such a great club like Inter Miami,” Segovia said. “I come with the aspiration of helping the team win multiple titles, contributing both offensively and defensively. It’s a dream to be here, and I’m excited to achieve great things with this club.”

Inter Miami’s new players

So far, Inter Miami have made seven new signings for the 2025 MLS season. These include goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo, defenders Gonzalo Lujan and Maximiliano Falcon, midfielders Edison Azcona and Telasco Segovia, and forwards Fafa Picault and Tadeo Allende.

Given the significant departures the team has faced this offseason, including key players such as Diego Gomez, Matias Rojas, and Leonardo Campana, it’s clear that head coach Javier Mascherano and the club’s management are working diligently to strengthen the squad. As the team looks to compete on multiple fronts in 2025, additional reinforcements may still be on the horizon to further elevate the internal competition and boost their title ambitions.