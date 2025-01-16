Argentine player with Olympic experience reunites with Mascherano to join Messi, Inter Miami

Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2025 season, which could be a turning point for the young club. After Lionel Messi and company won the Supporters’ Shield last season, this year they will participate in prestigious competitions, such as the FIFA Club World Cup. With those challenges in mind, new head coach Javier Mascherano brought a familiar face from Argentina’s Olympic team.

Miami confirmed the signing of Gonzalo Lujan, 23, from Argentine top flight team Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro. His contract runs through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with an option to renew for the 2028 season.

Lujan represented Argentina’s U-23 in tournaments such as 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-olympic Tournament and 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, under the management of Mascherano. The talented defender joins his Argentina’s U-23 teammate Federico Redondo.

“It is a privilege to be able to join a top organization like Inter Miami. I’m excited to begin this new stage in my career and will work hard to help my teammates and the Club have a successful 2025 season,” said Lujan in a statement shared by Miami.

Of course, Lujan, who graduated from the ranks of Club Atletico San Lorenzo, will also have the opportunity to play alongside Messi, as he hasn’t made his debut with Argentina’s National Team yet. He joins other compatriots such as Facundo Farias, Tomas Aviles, Oscar Ustari, who recently renewed his contract, and the also recently signed Tadeo Allende.

Lujan is the most recent addition to Miami’s roster

In his club career, Lujan had 97 appearances for El Ciclon, including seven in competitions such as Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. He plays mostly as a right-back, but he can also play as center-back or even in the midfield.

Lujan is just the most recent talent to be brought to Miami for the upcoming 2025 season. The club also reinforced their attack with the additions of veteran forward Fafa Picault and Allende. However, new signings are still expected as The Herons have to fill the voids left by Leonardo Campana, Matias Rojas and Diego Gomez.