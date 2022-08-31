When trying to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions from UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain may consider selling key players. Thus, according to reports, a shocking transfer of one of Lionel Messi's pals to Chelsea might be the answer to the Blues' offensive difficulties.

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has given the club a younger edge by spending about €130 million on players like Nordi Mukiele, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Renato Sanches, and Vitinha. In addition to Kylian Mbappe's eye-popping €1 million weekly deal, the Parisians have struck an agreement with Valencia for Carlos Soler.

The triumvirate of Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi has finally begun to live up to expectations after a stellar start to the season, as Angel Di Maria has joined Juventus after being released. However, according to reports, the Frenchmen might contemplate selling either Neymar or Lionel Messi to avoid FFP fines from UEFA, despite the fact that the Brazilian star wants to remain at the Parc des Princes.

Since signing with Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a then-record €222 million, Neymar has amassed 108 goals and 66 assists. Despite claiming his fourth French Ligue 1 championship, the 2021/22 season was a particularly trying one for him.

Paris Saint-Germain offer Neymar to Chelsea?

Remarkably, Neymar has reportedly been offered to Chelsea by Paris Saint-Germain, and the Blues have been given until Thursday night to make a decision. The Blues, owned by American tycoon Todd Boehly, are looking to add a new striker after releasing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner earlier in the year.

They have their sights set on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but have been unable to reach an agreement with the Blaugrana for his transfer. The Londoners are aware that time is of the essence if they are going to strengthen their struggling offensive front line and improve their performance in upcoming games.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, the French club have made contact with the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners about a possible transfer of the 30-year-old player. And the Parc des Princes outfit are willing to let one of their most prized assets depart before the transfer market ends on September 1.

It has been suggested that the striker might end up at Stamford Bridge. Manager Thomas Tuchel is frantic to get a new scorer before tomorrow night. ESPN had earlier reported that the forward makes a stunning €30 million-per-year salary in Paris, which works out to €625,000-per-week in pay. Even though he was linked to a transfer to the Blues in 2010, he ultimately decided against joining them.