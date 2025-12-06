Trending topics:
Lionel Messi reacts to MLS title with Inter Miami, sends message to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi commented on winning the MLS Cup with Inter Miami and shared a message about the farewell of his teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry / Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami came away with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a fiercely contested match that showcased both aggression and tactical sharpness. Lionel Messi stood out, providing two key assists that helped secure the win. The game was also particularly special as it marked the final professional appearances of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

After the match, Messi, upon receiving the award for the best player, was asked about what the title meant to him in light of the retirements of Busquets and Alba. “It’s a lot of happiness, it was one of our goals. We managed to win the Leagues Cup and had a great year. The team worked tremendously hard and delivered all season. I’m happy for what we achieved, for them, ending their careers this way is beautiful, well-deserved. Today closes a very special chapter, and I wish them the best, two friends I care about deeply.”

