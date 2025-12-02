Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly have targeted Jordi Alba’s replacement for 2026

Lionel Messi is currently piloting Inter Miami toward their first MLS Cup title in franchise history, having just crushed New York City FC 5-1 in the Conference Final. However, regardless of the outcome in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps, the team already knows they will be without Jordi Alba next season.

The historic left-back announced in early October that he will hang up his boots at the end of the current MLS season, making Inter Miami his final professional club.

Alba has been a foundational piece for Inter Miami since his arrival, and he was one of the most outstanding players this current season. In a total of 51 matches across all competitions, the Spaniard recorded eight goals and 16 assists, making his decision to retire somewhat surprising given that he clearly still possesses the quality to play professionally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid this pending departure, Inter Miami are reportedly interested in Kai Wagner as a potential replacement for the Spaniard next season, according to Sky Sports‘ Patrick Berger. The German left-back is coming off a great season with Philadelphia Union, where they won the 2025 Supporters’ Shield. Wagner played 38 official matches, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists.

Kai Wagner of Philadelphia Union. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Wagner is widely considered one of the best left-backs in MLS, having registered 201 league matches, scoring seven goals and tallying 46 assists since his arrival in Philadelphia in 2019.

Advertisement

Sergio Reguilon was also an option

see also Lionel Messi dethrones another legend to set impressive record after Inter Miami’s qualification for MLS Cup final

Former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon was one of the first players targeted by Inter Miami mid-season for a possible 2026 acquisition. Fabrizio Romano reported in early October that the Herons had initiated conversations with Reguilon’s camp about acquiring his services.

Advertisement

Reports indicated that the former Tottenham defender had rejected higher-salary offers from other clubs to move to MLS and play alongside Messi. However, no official announcement was made, and with the recent emergence of Wagner as a target, it appears Reguilon may no longer be in the running for a spot at Inter Miami.