Philip Rivers could make shocking decision on NFL career amid Colts QB uncertainty

Following Daniel Jones’ injury, the Indianapolis Colts took Philip Rivers out of retirement. Now, amid the team’s uncertainty at the quarterback position, he could be set to make a shocking decision about his career.

Just days ago, Philip Rivers revealed that he plans to retire from football once the 2025 NFL season ends. However, he may remain connected to the league in a different role.

According to Ian Rapoport, several teams have inquired about Philip Rivers for potential head coaching positions. The report suggests he could have one or more interviews once the season concludes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not the first time teams want Philip Rivers as head coach

Philip Rivers returned to the NFL after a five-year retirement, agreeing to join the Colts following Daniel Jones’ Achilles injury. The 44-year-old did not hesitate to step back onto the field when the team needed him.

During his initial retirement, multiple teams reached out to Rivers to gauge his interest in becoming a head coach. At the time, he declined those opportunities in order to stay close to his family.

Advertisement

Now, a new opportunity appears to have emerged. Rivers is widely regarded as a brilliant football mind with an exceptional ability to read defenses, which is why many teams view him as a strong candidate to lead a franchise—especially after getting a fresh look at how the modern NFL operates.

Advertisement

see also AFC South standings updated after Colts vs Jaguars in 2025 NFL Week 17

Rapoport did not specify which teams have shown interest. However, franchises such as the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns are expected to undergo potential rebuilds with new head coaches, making them possible suitors for the future Hall of Famer.

Advertisement

Are the Raiders a good fit for Philip Rivers as head coach?

In a surprising development, recent reports indicate the Raiders could part ways with Pete Carroll after the 2025 NFL season. With a potential opening at head coach, Philip Rivers has emerged as an intriguing option.

Las Vegas is expected to target a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With Rivers as head coach and Tom Brady as a co-owner, the Raiders could form a compelling duo to help identify and develop the franchise’s next signal-caller for the future.

Advertisement