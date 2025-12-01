Lionel Messi dethrones another legend to set impressive record after Inter Miami’s qualification for MLS Cup final

Inter Miami advanced to the MLS Cup Final after being crowned Eastern Conference champions, and Lionel Messi set another historic record with his assist in the club’s 5–1 win over New York City FC.

The Argentina star delivered the pass that allowed Mateo Silvetti to score the third goal in the 67th minute, pushing him to the top of the all-time global assists leaderboard with 405.

With that decisive pass over the weekend, Messi surpassed the long-standing mark of 404 assists held by another legend of the sport: Hungarian icon Ferenc Puskas. It was a milestone moment in a match where Messi contributed far more than a single highlight.

The playmaker’s performance produced strong numbers across the board: 50 touches, 3 key passes, 1 big chance created, 34 completed passes, 2 crosses, 3 duels won and a perfect 100% success rate in aerial duels. Even without scoring, Messi remained at the center of Inter Miami’s attacking rhythm.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring.

The top 10 assist leaders in history

The list of the ten greatest assist providers of all time — featuring global icons such as Pele, Johan Cruyff, Luis Suarez and Kevin De Bruyne — underscores the magnitude of Messi’s accomplishment. He not only competes with them; he moves past them.

Here is the top 10 all-time assist ranking:

Lionel Messi (ARG), 405 assists Ferenc Puskas (HUN), 404 Pele (BRA), 369 Johan Cruyff (NED), 358 Alexsandro de Souza (BRA), 346 Thomas Muller (GER), 314 Dusan Tadic (SRB), 302 Luis Suarez (URU), 293 Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), 286 Luis Figo (POR), 283

Another milestone for Messi

As if the record were not enough, Messi added yet another trophy to his legendary career with Inter Miami’s conference title — the 47th championship of his professional journey. The Eastern Conference crown reinforces his status as the most decorated player of all time, and now the squad turns its attention to the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami will play the decisive match on Saturday, Dec. 6, against the Vancouver Whitecaps, led by Thomas Muller. It sets up an intense final and revives a rivalry that often flies under the radar but carries a rich history: Muller vs Messi, one more chapter on the biggest stage in MLS.

