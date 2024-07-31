Liverpool square off against Arsenal in a 2024 international friendly game. Find out all essential details of this match such as dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Liverpool and Arsenal are set to clash in a 2024 international friendly, promising a thrilling encounter for soccer fans. This highly anticipated showdown has everyone buzzing, and we have all the details you need to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming it live from anywhere in the world.

With just two weeks remaining until the Premier League kickoff, teams are ramping up preparations to hit the ground running. In an eagerly anticipated clash, two members of the “Big 6” will square off, featuring Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool enters this season in a transition phase, marking their first campaign in several years without Jurgen Klopp at the helm. Despite the significant change, the “Reds” are determined to maintain their competitive edge.

On the other side, Arsenal is looking to shake off the disappointment of the past two seasons where the Premier League title slipped through their fingers. The Gunners are focused on ensuring history doesn’t repeat itself this year. This showdown is set to be an early test of both teams’ ambitions and readiness for the challenges ahead in what promises to be another thrilling Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Ireland: 12:30 PM (August 1)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (August 1)

UK: 12:30 AM (August 1)

USA: 7:30 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

International: arsenal.com, LFCTV GO

Republic of Ireland: LFCTV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

UK: LFCTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN