Liverpool and Arsenal are set to clash in a 2024 international friendly, promising a thrilling encounter for soccer fans. This highly anticipated showdown has everyone buzzing, and we have all the details you need to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming it live from anywhere in the world.
[Watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live for free in the USA on Fubo]
With just two weeks remaining until the Premier League kickoff, teams are ramping up preparations to hit the ground running. In an eagerly anticipated clash, two members of the “Big 6” will square off, featuring Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool enters this season in a transition phase, marking their first campaign in several years without Jurgen Klopp at the helm. Despite the significant change, the “Reds” are determined to maintain their competitive edge.
On the other side, Arsenal is looking to shake off the disappointment of the past two seasons where the Premier League title slipped through their fingers. The Gunners are focused on ensuring history doesn’t repeat itself this year. This showdown is set to be an early test of both teams’ ambitions and readiness for the challenges ahead in what promises to be another thrilling Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country
Ireland: 12:30 PM (August 1)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (August 1)
UK: 12:30 AM (August 1)
USA: 7:30 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
International: arsenal.com, LFCTV GO
Republic of Ireland: LFCTV
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
UK: LFCTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN