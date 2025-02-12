NCAAF News: Giants sensation Malik Nabers drops powerful statement about LSU

Following a remarkable rookie season in the NFL, New York Giants star Malik Nabers issued a strong comment about his college football career with the LSU Tigers, making one thing clear about the program in Baton Rouge.

Malik Nabers immediately became a standout receiver for the Giants in his first season. Despite being in the midst of an unfortunate organizational situation—without a clear-cut starting quarterback and playing in a disjointed offense—Nabers stood out and delivered impressive performances.

There were no doubts that Nabers would become a star wideout in the league, as he was another elite prospect to enter the NFL from LSU. Joining an elite list led by Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase, Nabers balled out, forming the newest Louisiana State WR duo to take the league by storm along with Brian Thomas Jr.

Must be something in the water down at Baton Rouge, the school keeps developing elite wide receivers which immediately become number one targets for their teams. When asked about it, Nabers voiced a strong message about what it means to attend LSU as a wide out.

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“When you go into that room, you see all those guys on the wall and you want to be one of those guys that’s on the wall,” Nabers said, per On3. “I mean, how could you not want to be a receiver that goes to LSU?

Inspired

“You know, they’ve got Odell (Beckham Jr.), Jarvis (Landry), they’ve got all those guys that’s there and when they came out they did a lot of tremendous things. So it forces all the receivers to want to become one of them.

“So, I mean, as the generations come and they see that we always want to be on that receiver wall — you know, be an all-American and then when you get to the league, you always wanna do something when you get here.”

Malik Nabers, wide receiver of the New York Giants.

Nabers definitely took on from the greats to play at Death Valley. Playing in 38 games during his three NCAA seasons in Louisiana, Nabers racked up 189 receptions for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, becoming the all-time leading receiver.