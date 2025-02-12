Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is a man on a mission during the 2024-25 NHL season, as he chases Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. However, the 39-year-old hasn’t lost sight of the rest of the players and has been keeping an eye on his Russian comrade, Matvei Michkov, as he navigates his rookie season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Capitals and Flyers met just days prior to the NHL’s hiatus due to the Four Nations Face-Off, and as Ovechkin spends his weeks of vacation in South Florida, he was interviewed by RG, delivering a bold statement about his recent meeting with Michkov during the Caps’ 4-3 win over Philly.

Ovechkin was once in Michkov’s place, stepping into the NHL with sky-high expectations. Ovechkin took the league by storm with his unparalleled goal-scoring ability. Michkov has also found early success, though not remotely close to Ovi’s.

After Michkov and Ovechkin each found the back of the net in their matchup, the legendary forward delivered some tough advice to his younger countryman.

Capitals left wing Alexander Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during warm ups before the Los Angeles Kings vs. Washington Capitals NHL game on February 4, 2020.

“Michkov is a great guy; he’s doing well,” Ovechkin said, per RG. “He played against us recently, so I got to see him. But I wish he would show off a little less. Otherwise, everything is great.”

Michigan-mania

Ovechkin’s statement comes after Michkov attempted the “lacrosse-style” or “Michigan” shot against the Capitals, minutes later Washington tied the game and would go on to win it. Flyers coach John Tortorella has repeatedly urged Michkov to stop attempting that shot, which is seen more as ‘showboating’ than a fundamental offensive play.

However, Torts hasn’t been able to get the message to Michkov, as he’s continued to try it out during games. “I’ve lost the damn battle,” Tortorella admitted earlier during the season. “I don’t think it should be in our game, but it is what it is.”

As Tortorella leaves Michkov and the Flyers by themselves as he joins Team USA as assistant coach during the Four Nations Face-Off, Ovechkin took it upon himself to help guide the 20-year-old talent.

Matvei Michkov #39 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center on November 25, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Work, and everything will be fine,” he stated. “The most important thing is not showing off. Because when anyone shows off, it can come back to bite you in a big way.”