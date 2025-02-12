Where to watch Corinthians vs Santos live in the USA: 2025 Campeonato Paulista

Corinthians will face off against the Santos of Neymar in Matchday 9 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action in the United States and get set for kickoff.

Santos are desperate for a win to climb closer to the top of Group B, as their tournament start has been underwhelming. Much of the scrutiny has been on Neymar, whose return has yet to live up to fan expectations.

Currently outside the knockout stage spots, Santos face a tough challenge against Corinthians, the Group A leaders with 22 points from seven wins, one draw, and one loss. Corinthians have been one of the tournament’s top teams and will be determined to maintain their lead by taking advantage of a struggling Santos side.

When will the Corinthians vs Santos match be played?

Corinthians play against Santos in the Matchday 9 of the 2025 Campeonato Paulista this Wednesday, February 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:35 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Garro of Corinthians – Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images

Corinthians vs Santos: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:35 PM

CT: 6:35 PM

MT: 5:35 PM

PT: 4:35 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Santos in the USA

This Campeonato Paulista clash between Corinthians and Santos will be available for viewers in the USA on Fanatiz USA.