Kevin Garnett believes Jimmy Butler can rewrite his negative narrative with the Warriors

Jimmy Butler‘s recent tenure with the Miami Heat was far from smooth. The team suspended him multiple times, with the last suspension being indefinite. This created a cloud of negativity around Butler, but NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett feels that the Golden State Warriors offer the ideal opportunity for the six-time All-Star to rebuild his image.

After Butler’s departure from Miami, his reputation took a hit, with some teams unsure about whether they would encounter the same issues the Heat had faced. However, Garnett, speaking on his show “KG Certified,” is confident that joining Golden State offers Butler a fresh start.

“Going back to the Jimmy situation, the Warriors have a real coach and a real way of doing things,” Garnett explained. “If Jimmy actually wants to change the narrative around him, this is his chance”.

The former Boston Celtics NBA champion believes that Butler can make a significant impact with the Warriors, provided he focuses on basketball. Garnett emphasized that when Butler is locked in, he is a game-changer.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors lo during the first half at the United Center. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“If he fully buys into this system, he can change everything because, when he’s locked in on basketball, he’s a game-changer,” he continued. “Let’s just say it — when he’s focused, his impact on the game is invaluable”.

A better version of Butler with the Warriors

Garnett also feels that Butler’s time with the Warriors will help him evolve into a more mature version of himself. He pointed out that Golden State’s system will assist in that growth, although Garnett does not believe it will propel them to the top.

“When he is focused on basketball, his impact in the game is so valuable… I think we’re going to see a better version of Jimmy. At some point, we gotta expect a more mature Jimmy,” KG explained. “I think this system helps him… I don’t think it’s going to take them over the top, though”.

Leadership in the locker room will be crucial

Furthermore, Garnett believes that having championship-level leaders like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in the locker room will prevent situations similar to those Butler encountered in Miami. With Butler no longer expected to be the primary leader, like he was in Miami, Philadelphia, or Minnesota, his role on the Warriors will be different.

“I don’t know if he had championship-level leaders that he truly respected like he does here,” the legendary forward explained. “Would Joel Embiid and Maxey have said something if Jimmy acted out in Philly? When he was in Minnesota, did KAT and Wiggins have the presence to step up and check him? In Golden State, they don’t play that. Ain’t none of that s— shappening in this locker room. This is how we do it here“.