Where to watch Chivas vs Cibao live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Chivas will face off against Cibao in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

Chivas are viewed as one of the top contenders in the tournament, and while their 2025 campaign got off to a rough start, the Guadalajara side has been showing steady improvement. The recent win over Tijuana helped ease some of the pressure on a team that was starting to feel the heat.

With a chance to gain momentum in the Champions Cup, Chivas will look to make their mark on home soil. They’ll face Cibao, who got a 1-1 result in the first leg, but are determined to pull off an upset and secure a historic result against the Mexicans, despite being the underdogs.

When will the Chivas vs Cibao match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Chivas and Cibao will be played this Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Chivas team photo – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Chivas vs Cibao: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Cibao in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Chivas and Cibao will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.