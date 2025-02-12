Cooper DeJean was the protagonist of one of the most notable plays in the recent Super Bowl, which helped his Philadelphia Eagles secure the championship. Once the victory was sealed, the talented player made a major revelation about Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark.

DeJean made a recent appearance on the Up&Adams show with Kate Adams, where he revealed a unique sequence that took place once the game against the Chiefs ended. “She sent me a nice message, congratulating me. That was nice of her being a Chiefs fan and all.”

Both Cooper DeJean and Caitlin Clark have something in common: they both played their college careers with the Iowa Hawkeyes. That’s why, despite the current Indiana Fever player rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl, she acknowledged the great work of the Eagles‘ player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles jogs across the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DeJean made it clear what he thinks about Clark’s level of play

Caitlin Clark’s breakout in the WNBA has undoubtedly left many people in awe. DeJean was no exception, and when asked about his thoughts on the talent of the Fever player, he didn’t hold back on the praise.

Advertisement

“I think she’s probably the most exciting player to watch right now, men or women’s basketball, just the way she plays the game, she can score, she can pass, she can do it all, she’s taking women’s basketball to new heights,” DeJean stated to the press before de Super Bowl.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes’ meaningful message to Jalen Hurts after Chiefs loss in Super Bowl to Eagles

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

Advertisement

Could DeJean beat Clark?

During his high school years, the Philadelphia Eagles’ DB used to play basketball. So, when the press asked if he could beat Caitlin Clark in a one-on-one, DeJean didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

While the euphoria from Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs in New Orleans still lingers, many are starting to plan for what’s next for the team.

For now, the parade awaits the new NFL champions. While it is expected to be a massive crowd welcoming the championship team, there is still no certainty about where and when the event will take place.