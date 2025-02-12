Warriors’ Jimmy Butler reveals why he changed his jersey name for the remainder of his NBA career

Jimmy Butler marked a significant turning point in his career last week, closing a tumultuous chapter with the Miami Heat. In his first two games with the Golden State Warriors, he looked rejuvenated and made a substantial impact in victories over the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, his resurgence in San Francisco is not only about his on-court performance, but it also includes the name on the back of his jersey.

One detail that caught the attention of NBA fans and analysts alike was the change to Butler’s No. 10 jersey in Golden State, which now reads “Butler III.” This modification stands in contrast to his previous stints with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Chicago Bulls, where his jersey only displayed his last name.

During a post-game press conference following the Warriors’ win in Chicago, Butler was asked about the significance of the change. With a serious expression and clearly moved, Butler began: “Because I am the third, and it’s actually a year today since my father passed.”

Butler continued, elaborating on the personal significance of the decision: “This was big for me to change it and realize that I am his son.” He then added, “So I’m very grateful, and that’s why I’m Butler III now.”

Jimmy Butler wearing the Golden State Warriors’ #10 jersey.

A fresh start for Butler

The change to Butler’s jersey name was accompanied by another transformation: a new number. Throughout his career, Butler had worn three different numbers with his previous teams: No. 21 with the Chicago Bulls, No. 23 with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, and No. 22 with the Miami Heat.

Upon joining the Warriors, however, he chose to adopt a new and significant number: No. 10. When asked about his reasoning behind this choice, Butler shared a surprising reason behind his new Warriors jersey number, explaining that it was a tribute to two soccer stars, Neymar Jr. and Paul Pogba, who have worn that number frequently.

Jimmy Butler’s title quest with the Warriors

Despite an illustrious career that has seen him establish himself as one of the NBA’s elite players and one of the league’s highest-paid stars, Jimmy Butler’s quest for an NBA championship remains unfinished. He came agonizingly close with the Miami Heat, losing in the Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and to the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Now, with the Golden State Warriors, Butler is poised to take another shot at that elusive title. The Warriors are on track to compete for another championship, potentially their fifth under the leadership of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and head coach Steve Kerr. However, the team needed a boost to rejuvenate their title hopes in the competitive Western Conference—and all signs point to Butler being the missing piece to their puzzle.

