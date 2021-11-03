Liverpool host Atletico Madrid today at Anfield for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage with the hope of reaching the round of 16. Here, find out the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face each other today at Anfield for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. The Premier League side coached by Jürgen Klopp will try to extend its perfect run in this edition of the UCL. Find out here everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts are close to seal their qualification for the next round. They need to win against Atletico, or draw and expect that Porto do not beat Milan. So far, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been perfect in the Champions with three wins out of three matches.

On the other side, Simeone’s men will try to get revenge from their 3-2 loss at home against the Reds. Atletico are in the second spot of Group B with one win, one draw and one loss so far. But they have the same four points as Porto, so they can’t get too confident.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 4:00 PM (ET).

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Liverpool have only defeated Atletico Madrid once in the Champions League and they did it two weeks ago, beating them 2-3 as visitors with goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita. Before that, they had faced each other four times, with the Spanish side having claimed two wins and two draws.

How to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 to be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by TUDNxtra, Paramount+, PrendeTV.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Liverpool are the strong favorites with odds of -145, while Atletico Madrid have odds of +430. A tie would end up in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Liverpool -145 Tie +280 Atletico Madrid +430

*Odds by FanDuel